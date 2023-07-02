British Airways to increase frequency of flights to these Indian cities

Mumbai: British Airways has decided to increase the frequency of flights to New Delhi and Mumbai. British Airways, which has been operating to India for nearly 100 years, has officially opened its new call centre in the country. The call centre has more than 2,000 employees.

Also Read: Jet fuel price rises to Rs 90,779.88 Per Kilolitre

Currently, the carrier operates 56 weekly flights connecting 5 Indian cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Earlier, it used to operate 49 weekly flights. Out of the total, it operates 14 weekly flights to Delhi and 21 weekly flights to Mumbai.