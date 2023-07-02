Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu-starrer “The Crew” scheduled for release on March 22, 2024

The creators of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu’s “The Crew” revealed on Sunday that it will be released on March 22, 2024.

The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan of “Lootcase” fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma.

“The Crew,” Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti’s first film together, is set against the backdrop of the faltering airline business.

The plot revolves around three women who work hard and hustle to succeed in life. But their fates bring them into some unexpected situations, and they become entangled in a web of deception.

“The Crew” was shot in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai and was produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network.