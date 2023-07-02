DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Around 70% construction work on India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway completed

Jul 2, 2023, 02:02 pm IST

According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, almost 70% of construction work on the ambitious India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway has been finished. India, Thailand, and Myanmar are constructing a 1,400-kilometer-long motorway that will connect the country to Southeast Asia by land and strengthen commerce, business, health, education, and tourism relations between the three countries.

“Around 70% of the project’s work is completed,” the minister of Road Transport and Highways told PTI in response to a question about the project’s progress.

Moreh in Manipur, India, would be linked to Mae Sot in Thailand via Myanmar via the highway. The minister did not specify a timetable for the trilateral highway’s completion and operationalization. The strategic highway project is being postponed. Previously, the government planned to open the route in December 2019.

