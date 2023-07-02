At least 51 killed, 32 injured in road accident

Nairobi : In a tragic incident, at least 51 people were killed and 32 others were injured in a road accident in Londiani, western Kenya. The accident took place as a truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders.

As per reports, a truck carrying a shipping container veered out of control and private cars, minibuses, motorcycle taxis and market stalls on the side of a busy highway between the lakeside town of Nakuru and Kericho.

Kenyan police estimate around 3,000 people die each year on the country’s roads . According to Kenya’s National Transport and Safety Authority, at least 21,760 people were involved in road accidents last year, including 4,690 who died. The World Health Organisation says that more than 12,000 deaths were reported in Kenya due to road accidents. The World Health Organization said that Africa has the highest road traffic fatality rate in the world, with more than 800 people killed every day.