Balasore train tragedy : 13 more bodies handed over to families

At least 13 more dead from the June 2 Balasore railway tragedy were handed over to their families on Saturday, according to government sources. According to a railway official, six of the 29 bodies identified through DNA sampling were returned to their families on Friday and 13 on Saturday.

“On Saturday, 13 bodies of the Bahanaga train accident victims were handed over to the kin of the deceased based on DNA test results and with coordination with AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), and GRP,” a railway official said.

According to him, four of the 13 bodies have been taken to Bihar, eight to West Bengal, and one to Jharkhand. According to the official, the railroads paid ex gratia payments of Rs 10 lakh apiece to the family members’ kin. The official stated that the process of handing over the bodies will continue till claimants arrive, adding that as many as 62 bodies remain unidentified and kept at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.