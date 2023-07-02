Buldhana Bus fire : Mass cremation of 24 bodies to be held

An official said on Sunday that 24 of the 25 individuals killed when a private bus caught fire in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district would be cremated in mass. He stated that the body of one of the victims would be given to the family for burial.

Because the majority of the victims were burnt beyond recognition after the bus caught fire in the early hours of Saturday, efforts were made to persuade their relatives to choose for mass cremation of the bodies rather than DNA analysis, according to the official. According to insiders, DNA testing is a time-consuming operation that can take days to determine the identify of the deceased.

The 25 passengers died after their private bus caught fire after hitting a divider on the Nagpur-Mumbai ‘Samruddhi Motorway’ in eastern Maharashtra’s Buldhana district at around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday, according to authorities. There were 11 male and 14 female passengers among the dead. Wardha had ten casualties, Pune had seven, Nagpur had four, while Yavatmal and Washim had two apiece.