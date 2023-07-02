Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane paid official visit to Myanmar

From June 30 to July 1, 2023, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane undertook an official visit to Myanmar. According to the Ministry of Defence, he met with the Chairman of the State Administrative Council (SAC), Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in the country’s capital city of Nay Pyi Taw on Saturday.

Giridhar Aramane also met with Myanmar’s Defence Minister, Gen (Retd.) Mya Tun Oo, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Navy, Admiral Moe Aung, and the Chief of Defence Industries, Lt Gen Khan Myint Than.

Myanmar is currently governed by the 11-member SAC, which is led by Senior General Hlaing. Both sides restated their commitment to ensuring that their respective territory were not used for actions that were hostile to the other, according to the MoD. India and Myanmar have a 1,700-kilometer-long border. Any changes in that country have a direct impact on India’s neighbouring areas. As a result, India continues to prioritise peace and stability in Myanmar, as well as the well-being of its people. The Indian state of Manipur, which shares 390 kilometres of border with Myanmar, is currently experiencing conflict.