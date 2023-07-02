Delicious and filling Chicken Sausage Breakfast Skillet

Ingredients:

– 4 chicken sausage links, sliced

– 1 tablespoon olive oil

– 1 small onion, diced

– 1 bell pepper, diced

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 4 cups frozen shredded hash browns

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 4 large eggs

– 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

– Chopped fresh parsley for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken sausage slices and cook until browned and cooked through. Remove the sausage from the skillet and set aside.

2. In the same skillet, add the diced onion, bell pepper, and minced garlic. Cook until the vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes.

3. Add the frozen hash browns to the skillet and cook until they are golden brown and crispy, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

4. Push the hash browns to the sides of the skillet, creating a well in the center. Crack the eggs into the well and cook until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny, or to your desired doneness.

5. Sprinkle the cooked chicken sausage over the hash browns and eggs. Sprinkle the shredded cheddar cheese over the top. Cover the skillet with a lid or aluminum foil and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.

6. Remove from heat and garnish with chopped fresh parsley, if desired. Serve hot.