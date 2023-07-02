Health department identified 138 dengue fever hotspots in Kerala

Dengue fever cases are on the rise in Kerala, adding to the spread of other dangerous diseases such as rodent fever, chikungunya, and H1N1. The state’s health department has identified 138 dengue fever hotspots. In the districts of Kollam and Kozhikode, a total of 20 hotspots were detected. The Kerala health department verified that type 2 dengue fever infections are on the rise.

Hotspots in other districts are Thiruvananthapuram -12, Kottayam-14, Pathanamthitta-12, Idukki-4, Ernakulam -9, Malappuram -10, Kannur- 8, Kasaragod-5, Wayanad- 4, Alappuzha -7. Within a month, the death toll from fever-related cases in Kerala reached 86. On Saturday, eight people died as a result of dangerous diseases such as rat fever and dengue fever. It is being investigated whether gaps in the application of preventive measures contributed to the rapid spread of dengue disease in the state.