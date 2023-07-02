‘ I am scared, Won’t make such videos anymore’: Creator of Godfather video

Kochi: The Kerala You Tuber who created the Godfather video has said that he would not make such videos anymore as he is scared. Kerala-based quantitative developer Tom Antony has created a video of Godfather movie edited with artificial intelligence featuring Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil. The video went viral on social media.

In Tom’s AI deepfake video, , Mohanlal appears as Michael Corleone, Mammootty as Moe Greene, and Fahadh Faasil as Fredo Corleone — all unforgettable characters from Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. He later uploaded another video that re-imagines Mohanlal as Don Vito Corleone, who was originally portrayed by Hollywood legend Marlon Brando. He has also posted a handful of such videos on his Instagram handles, featuring actors such as Shobana, Tovino Thomas, and even Shahrukh Khan in various film sequences.

‘I am the person who made the Godfather video that is now going viral on social media, and I am not proud of it. I had not expected it to go viral to this extent. My objective merely was to let people know that there is such a technology, and that everyone should be careful,’ said Tom Antony in a video shared on his YouTube channel ‘Vavval Manusyan’ (bat man).

‘I get some comments saying that I am some kind of genius. But not so. I am just like you. Anyone can make videos such as these’, he added. He also cautioned that even pornographic videos can be made in this manner using the photo of a person’s face alone. ‘It can simply be a photo you posted on Facebook years ago,’ he said. He also said that he won’t make anymore such videos using another person’s face without permission.

He said that he has not slept properly in the past few days because he has been paranoid about this technology being misused because of him. ‘I am scared as I am talking to you. When the video went viral, my first reaction was happiness. But gradually, I started getting many personal messages and calls, including from the media. Everyone wanted to know how I made it, because they also wanted to make such videos,” he said.

He also urged people to be ethical and responsible while creating such videos as deepfake technology can be misused for malicious intent. He also shared a video made by an Instagram page named hackers_pedia, in which the creator shares the experience of a girl whose photos were misused by her own uncle via deepfake technology.