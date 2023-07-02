IndiGo announces flights to UAE form this Indian city

Lucknow: Indian based private air carrier, IndiGo will add 2 non-stop daily flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai from the Lucknow airport. The flight services will start from July 12.

The daily non-stop flight from Lucknow airport to Abu Dhabi will depart at 18.20 hrs and the Abu Dhabi to Lucknow flight will arrive at 03.25 hrs. The Lucknow-Dubai flight will depart at 13.30 hrs and Dubai-Lucknow flight will arrive at 22.20 hrs.

Lucknow airport has successfully added three airlines – Air Asia India, Akasa Air, Thai Air Asia – to start operations at the state capital.