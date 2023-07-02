Mallorca Championships 2023: India’s Yuki Bhambri wins maiden ATP title

Madrid: In tennis, India’s Yuki Bhambri won his first ATP Tour title. Yuki Bhambri bagged after men’s doubles title of Mallorca Championships 2023 in Spain. Yuki Bhambri and Lloyd Harris defeated Indian-South African duo Robin Haase and Philipp Oswald by ‘6-3, 6-4’.

Bhambri and Harris won the match after eliminating top seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the semifinals and fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the quarterfinals.

Also Read: Around 70% construction work on India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway completed

Bhambri, currently ranked 75th in the ATP doubles tennis rankings, is all set to jump up to a career-best 58th position in the standings.