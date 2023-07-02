Number of active covid cases dropped to 1490

According to Union Health Ministry data published on Sunday, India has recorded 53 new coronavirus infections, while the number of current cases has decreased to 1,490. The death toll was 5,31,907, according to figures updated at 8 a.m. The total number of cases in the Covid case was 4.49 crore (4,49,94,281).

According to the health ministry’s website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.81 percent. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,60,884, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the statewide vaccination drive.