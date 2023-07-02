Police seizes heroin worth Rs 11 crore, 3 arrested

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police and Kamrup district police seized a large quantity of heroin worth around Rs11 crore in two separate operations. Kamrup district police recovered 700 grams of heroin from a vehicle and arrested 3 drug peddlers.

‘Kalyan Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police of Kamrup district got information that, three couriers namely Abdul Hai, Mohidul Islam and Rofikul Islam were carrying narcotics from Guwahati to Dhubri by a vehicle. The police team intercepted the vehicle at Palashbari area and recovered 50 soap boxes containing as many packets of heroin that weighed 700 grams,’ said police.

Also Read: Indian air carrier announces new international flight services

Earlier, on June 25, STF (Special Task Force) seized 2.2 kg of heroin from Hajo and Guwahati.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.