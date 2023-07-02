Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is not arriving on Independence Day week

In order to avoid a major clash, the release date of Ranbir Kapoor’s film “Animal” during the Independence Day week has been changed. According to reports, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie has been postponed and will not hit the screens on August 11.

Initially, the makers had unveiled a teaser confirming the crime thriller’s release on August 11. However, recent reports suggest that they have decided to push the film’s release and are now considering a December launch instead.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared this update, stating that “Animal” will not arrive on Independence Day weekend as originally planned. He mentioned that the film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been postponed and that a new release date will be announced soon.

The makers have not yet officially confirmed this news.

The delay is reportedly due to the film’s VFX work. A source revealed that “Animal” is one of the most ambitious projects, and the makers are determined not to compromise on quality. They require more time to deliver a world-class product. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his perfectionism, wants to ensure an uncompromised product in terms of VFX. Despite the teams working tirelessly, the grand action sequences cannot be completed to their best version by August 11. After assessing Sandeep’s vision and the output that would have been ready by the original release date, the producers and Ranbir Kapoor collectively decided to delay the film until December.

Another reason for the delay could be to avoid a major box office clash. The Independence Day week is significant for Bollywood, and this year, three big movies were scheduled to release on August 11: Akshay Kumar’s “OMG 2,” Sunny Deol’s “Gadar 2,” and Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal.”

Further details about the film have been kept under wraps. The synopsis describes “Animal” as a gangster drama exploring the tumultuous relationships between the characters, leading the protagonist to become an “animal” in nature.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his work on “Kabir Singh,” the thriller also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in theaters on August 11 and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series.