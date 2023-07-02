Samsung introduces latest line-up of gaming monitors in India: price, specifications

Mumbai: Samsung has introduced its latest line-up of gaming monitors in India. These monitors named 2023 Odyssey G9 OLED. The Odyssey G95SC OLED monitor, available in Black, is priced at Rs 1,99,999. Customers can purchase the G95SC OLED and G93SC monitors from Samsung’s official online store, Amazon, and leading retail stores.

These monitors are equipped with the Neo Quantum Processor Pro, providing a power-packed gaming experience with a DisplayHDR True Black 400. The monitors feature a 1800R curvature, a 240 Hz refresh rate, and an 0.03 response time.

Also Read: Police seizes heroin worth Rs 11 crore, 3 arrested

Measuring 49-inch in size, the Odyssey OLED G9 is the first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition resolution with a 32:9 ratio. Samsung highlighted that this monitor offers a cinematic experience with its Smart TV capabilities, IoT Hub, and Voice Assistance.