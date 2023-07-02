Teen dies after jumping from a building in Mumbai; Police suspect depression

On Friday night in Mumbai’s Andheri district, a 14-year-old child died after falling from a multi-story building.

Krishna Agarwal, who had travelled to Mumbai from America with his mother for a vacation, has been confirmed as the victim. He dropped from the Vasant Oasis building in Marol’s 22nd level.

The deceased was described as sad and addicted to playing games on his mobile phone by the local DCP Datta Nalavade.

In light of this, authorities took possession of his phone and submitted it in for forensic analysis.