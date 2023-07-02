Zelensky demands his nation receive an official invitation to join NATO after the war is over

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a demand on Saturday that his country receive an official invitation to join NATO once the war is over, just before an important alliance meeting in Lithuania. Speaking alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Zelensky emphasized the need for a clear signal at the Vilnius summit, stating that Ukraine should become an equal member of NATO after the war concludes. He expressed the invitation to join the alliance as a crucial first step and emphasized its significance.

Should Ukraine become a member of NATO, it would benefit from Article 5, which guarantees collective defense, requiring member states to assist in the event of an attack. In light of these developments, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, called on NATO to clarify its position regarding Ukraine’s membership aspirations. Kuleba actively engaged with NATO allies, aiming to persuade them that the time for clarity on Ukraine’s alliance membership has arrived. His efforts included a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, scheduled for July 11-12, holds great importance, as Ukraine’s membership is expected to be a central topic of discussion. President Zelensky assured Western counterparts that Ukraine’s full membership would strengthen NATO rather than weaken it. However, he acknowledged that Ukraine’s integration into NATO could only occur once the conflict with Russia has been resolved.

Within NATO, there are differing opinions regarding Ukraine’s membership. Secretary General Stoltenberg acknowledged the division among member countries on this matter during a press conference in Brussels. He emphasized that decisions within NATO are made by consensus, and there are varying views within the alliance. Some NATO diplomats have raised concerns about the United States’ hesitation in extending its commitment to Ukraine beyond the initial membership pledge made 15 years ago.