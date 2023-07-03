Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,240, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. On July 1, the yellow metal gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Yesterday gold price remain unchanged.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 58,092 per 10 gram, down Rs 119 or 0.20%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 44 per kg or 0.06% at Rs 69,986. Both gold and silver futures settled with gains on Friday.

Also Read: Customs seize cocaine worth Rs 12.98 at airport

In the international market, price of spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,917.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,925.10. On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,923.10 per troy ounce, down $6.30 or 0.33% while Silver futures were trading at $22.960, down $0.060 or 0.260%. Among other precious metals, price of spot silver was little changed at $22.74 per ounce, platinum fell 0.1% to $900.19 while palladium rose 0.4% to $1,232.06.