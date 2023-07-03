Congress in Maharashtra says, ‘minister laundering’ on Ajit Pawar’s transition

Ajit Pawar’s reappointment as deputy chief minister by parting with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), according to Maharashtra Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, is an instance of ‘minister laundering’ by the BJP.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar and eight additional NCP MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led administration, shattering the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray).

Pawar’s flip, according to Prithviraj Chavan, occurred a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the NCP of defrauding about 70,000 crore rupees. Ajit Pawar is now a member of the state’s BJP-Shiv Sena government.

‘I am surprised that two days back PM Modi in front of his workers said in Bhopal that NCP did corruption of Rs 70,000 crores,’ Chavan told news agency ANI. ‘I have heard of money laundering, but this is minister laundering. People of Maharashtra will never forgive them,’ he added.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP saw a vertical split on Sunday after his nephew Ajit Pawar defected and became the deputy chief minister of the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition. Eight NCP MLAs, including ardent supporters of Sharad Pawar like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were promoted to the position of minister.