Delicious Whole Wheat Garlic Naan Recipe for breakfast

Ingredients:

– 2 cups whole wheat flour

– 1 teaspoon active dry yeast

– 1 teaspoon sugar

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 2 tablespoons plain yogurt

– 1 tablespoon olive oil

– 1/2 cup warm water

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander (cilantro) leaves

– Butter or ghee for brushing

Instructions:

1. In a small bowl, dissolve the sugar in warm water. Sprinkle the yeast over the water and let it sit for 5-10 minutes until it becomes frothy.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour and salt. Add the yogurt, olive oil, and the activated yeast mixture. Mix well until the dough starts to come together.

3. Transfer the dough onto a clean, floured surface and knead it for about 5-7 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. You can also use a stand mixer with a dough hook attachment for this step.

4. Place the dough in a greased bowl and cover it with a damp cloth. Let it rise in a warm place for about 1-2 hours until it doubles in size.

5. Once the dough has risen, punch it down to release the air. Divide the dough into equal-sized portions and shape them into balls.

6. Preheat a skillet or a non-stick pan over medium-high heat.

7. Take one dough ball and roll it out into an oval or round shape, about 1/4 inch thick. Sprinkle some minced garlic and chopped coriander leaves over the rolled-out naan and lightly press them into the dough.

8. Place the rolled naan onto the preheated skillet or pan. Cook for about 1-2 minutes until bubbles start to form on the surface.

9. Flip the naan and cook for another 1-2 minutes until it is lightly browned and cooked through. You can press the naan gently with a spatula to ensure it cooks evenly.

10. Remove the cooked naan from the pan and brush it with butter or ghee while it’s still hot. This will help keep it soft and add flavor.

11. Repeat the process with the remaining dough portions, garlic, and coriander.

12. Serve the whole wheat garlic naan warm with your favorite curry or as a side dish.

Enjoy your homemade whole wheat garlic naan!