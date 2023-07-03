Easy Mushroom Biryani Recipe for a Tasty Meal

Ingredients:

– 2 cups basmati rice

– 1 cup mushrooms, sliced

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– 1 teaspoon biryani masala (optional)

– A handful of fresh mint leaves, chopped

– A handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped

– 3 cups water

– 4 tablespoons cooking oil or ghee

– Salt to taste

For the marinade:

– 1/2 cup yogurt

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Rinse the basmati rice in water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for about 30 minutes, then drain and set aside.

2. In a bowl, mix together the ingredients for the marinade (yogurt, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt). Add the sliced mushrooms to the marinade and let them marinate for at least 15-20 minutes.

3. Heat oil or ghee in a large pan or pot over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter. Then, add the chopped onions and green chilies. Saute until the onions turn golden brown.

4. Add the ginger-garlic paste to the pan and cook for a minute until the raw smell disappears.

5. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy.

6. Add the marinated mushrooms to the pan and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

7. Add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala, biryani masala (if using), and salt. Mix well and cook for another 2 minutes.

8. Drain the soaked rice and add it to the pan. Gently mix everything together, ensuring the rice is coated with the spices.

9. Pour in the water and add the chopped mint leaves and coriander leaves. Stir gently to combine.

10. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid and cook for about 15-20 minutes or until the rice is cooked and all the water is absorbed. Alternatively, you can transfer the mixture to a rice cooker and cook it according to the cooker’s instructions.

11. Once the biryani is cooked, remove it from heat and let it rest for a few minutes. Fluff the rice gently with a fork before serving.

12. Serve the Mushroom Biryani hot with raita (yogurt sauce) or cucumber and onion salad.

Enjoy your flavorful Mushroom Biryani!