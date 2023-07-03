Eight inmates accused of various crimes escaped from juvenile home

Eight convicts, accused of a variety of crimes including rape and murder, escaped from a juvenile home in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, authorities said on Monday.

According to an officer, the event occurred on Sunday evening at the juvenile home on Nainagarh road. Eight of 12 juvenile undertrials, including those facing serious rape and murder allegations, fled after smashing through a toilet wall around 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to City Superintendent of Police Atul Singh.

At around 8 p.m., a Special Armed Force guard stationed at the juvenile home notified the Kotwali police station, and the police began searching for the convicts, he added. Efforts were being made to track them down. According to the official, the runaway minors are from the districts of Morena, Bhind, and Sheopur.