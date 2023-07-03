Excise official suspended for framing woman in fake drug case

Major breakthrough in Sheela Sunny’s fake drug case as excise official involved in seizing the fake LSD stamps from her bag gets suspended. The Excise Commissioner took action for aiding and abetting in filing a false case.

Assistant chemical examiner Jyothi P Mallya submitted a report certifying that the seized stamps did not contain LSD. Surprisingly, the exercise failed to inform Sheela of the test result or rectify their mistake.

The test report was received within one and a half months, but Sheela had already spent 72 days in jail before being released on bail. Sheela obtained the test result through her advocate’s request in court.