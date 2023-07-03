Hospitalized youth who was rescued from drowning tragically passes away

Tragic Demise of Youth Saved from Drowning: Ajmal Ali (21) Passes Away During Hospital Treatment in Kozhikode

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded as Ajmal Ali (21), who was saved from drowning, tragically passed away while undergoing treatment in Kozhikode on Monday. Hailing from Velimukku, Ali’s life was cut short at the hospital.

The unfortunate accident occurred while Ali was enjoying a swim in Mannattumpara dam at Munniyoor near Tirurangadi in Malappuram district on Sunday evening. The tranquil day took a devastating turn when Ali found himself in distress, struggling to stay afloat.

Fortunately, local residents nearby swiftly came to Ali’s aid, exhibiting bravery and selflessness. They promptly rescued him from the perilous waters and quickly transported him to a nearby hospital, recognizing the urgency of the situation. However, due to the severity of his condition, Ali was subsequently transferred to a hospital in Kozhikode, where he could receive specialized care.

Despite the dedicated efforts of medical professionals and the hopes of his loved ones, Ali’s battle for survival came to a heartbreaking end. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries at noon on Monday, leaving behind a wave of sorrow and mourning. The loss of a young life serves as a somber reminder of the unpredictable nature of fate and the fragile nature of human existence.