In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena, 8 inmates escape from juvenile home

According to authorities, eight inmates from a juvenile home in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, have escaped. They are accused of committing a number of crimes, including rape and murder.

An officer reported that the incident happened on Sunday night at the Nainagarh Road juvenile home. A restroom wall was broken at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, allowing eight out of twelve juvenile inmates—including those charged with rape and murder offenses—to escape, according to City Superintendent of Police Atul Singh.

Around 8 o’clock at night, a Special Armed Force guard stationed at the juvenile home informed the Kotwali police station, which prompted the authorities to launch a search for the prisoners. Efforts were on to trace them.

According to the official, the young people who escaped are from the districts of Morena, Bhind, and Sheopur.