India Meteorological Department predicts extremely heavy rainfall in these states till July 5

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ warning for Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka till July 5. The national weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls over parts of South India during the next five days. The heaviest rainfall is expected to occur in Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, and Telangana.

The weather agency issued a yellow warning for 18 districts of Odisha from July 3 to 7. According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in a few places in the districts of Odisha.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins Dh1 million

It also informed that the southwest monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, covering the entire country. This advancement occurred nearly a week ahead of the usual date of July 8.