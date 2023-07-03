Manipur Army rescues 5 kidnapped youths from militant group

In a successful operation, The Army and Assam Rifles troopers have rescued five Meitei youths who were abducted by Kuki militants two days ago, according to official sources.

The rescue took place in Gwaltabi village, located in Imphal East district, with the assistance of the Yaingangpokpi police station. The abduction occurred on Saturday evening while the youths were traveling in an auto rickshaw.

The Kuki militants, on the other hand, have claimed that they released the youths as a gesture towards maintaining peace and communal harmony.