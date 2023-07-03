Movement of trucks banned on some roads in this Gulf country

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has banned movements of trucks on a number of roads in various governorates in the country. The decision was taken to avoid traffic congestion.

The authority announced specific timings on Thursdays and Saturdays for prohibiting truck movement.

Also Read: BCCI announces Indian Women’s ODI and T20I squads for Bangladesh series

‘Royal Oman Police announces that truck movement is not permitted on Thursday and Saturday as follows: on Thursday from 12 pm – 4 pm and on Saturday from 4 pm – 10 pm to avoid traffic congestion on the roads mentioned below:

1. Main roads in Muscat Governorate.

2. Al Dhakhiliyah Road (Muscat – Bidbid Bridge.)

3. Al Batinah Highway (Muscat – Shinas.)

ROP urged all truck drivers to comply with the above-mentioned instructions for their own safety and the safety of road users.