NDA ally CK Janu warns: Uniform Civil Code threatens tribal identity, risks destruction.

C K Janu, a prominent tribal activist and leader of the Janadhipathya Rashtreeya Party (JRP), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala, has expressed her opposition to the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the Centre. Janu strongly believes that the UCC is detrimental to tribal communities and will erode their ethnic identities.

In a recent interview with Onmanorama, Janu highlighted the marginalization of indigenous people in India, who make up more than 8.6% of the population, and emphasized the need for their inclusion as first-grade citizens before implementing the UCC. She stated, “What the government should do is first elevate us into the mainstream conferring us first-grade citizenship and then include us in the UCC.” Janu firmly believes that until this is done, it is unjust to subject tribespeople to the UCC framework.

Janu further raised concerns about the existing land distribution system, particularly in Kerala, where landless tribals are denied the rights to sell or pledge their land for loans. She questioned the imposition of the UCC on tribespeople when the state’s approach towards them is already disadvantageous. Janu stated, “When the approach of the state towards tribals is as aforementioned, how could you impose the UCC on us?”

Highlighting the importance of preserving tribal identity, Janu emphasized that any concept imposed in the name of development that jeopardizes tribal identity is unacceptable. She highlighted the diverse customs, traditions, languages, and living standards of the 36 ethnic tribal groups in Kerala and 705 across India. Janu expressed a willingness to adapt customs and traditions if they cause harm but emphasized the need for equal treatment in all spheres of life.

Janu distanced herself from the anti-UCC campaign of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), stating that she would remain with the NDA and fight for justice within its platforms. She criticized the CPM’s campaign as mere eyewash.

Janu’s journey as a passionate advocate for tribal rights began as a primary school dropout in the 1980s. She initially joined the farm laborers’ wing of the CPM but later left the party. Janu gained prominence in 1992 for organizing the South Indian tribal conclave, which addressed the issues faced by landless tribespeople. In the late 1990s, she co-founded the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha (AGMS) with M Geethanandan, a dalit activist, leading the Muthanga agitation.