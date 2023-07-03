New Zealand becomes the first country in the world to extend its plastic bag ban to thin bags

New Zealand has made history by becoming the first country to extend its ban on plastic bags in supermarkets to include thin bags used for fruits and vegetables. The ban, effective since Saturday, is a significant step in the government’s broader campaign against single-use plastics.

The initial ban on take-home plastic bags was implemented in 2019, leading most New Zealand shoppers to already bring their own bags when visiting stores. Rachel Brooking, the Associate Environment Minister, stated that the country produces excessive plastic waste and highlighted the success of the 2019 ban, which has already saved over one billion plastic bags from circulation.

According to the BBC, this cultural shift has contributed to New Zealand’s remarkable progress in reducing plastic waste. The expanded ban is expected to prevent the use of approximately 150 million plastic bags annually. Some critics express concerns about consumers resorting to disposable paper bags, which are still available in supermarkets.

Minister Brooking addressed these concerns by emphasizing the overarching goal of reducing single-use packaging in general. She encouraged people to bring their own bags, and supermarkets have responded by offering reusable produce bags as an alternative.

Countdown, a prominent supermarket chain with over 185 stores nationwide, has taken proactive steps by introducing reusable polyester mesh bags specifically for fruits and vegetables. The company hopes that providing these bags will inspire customers to switch to reusable options. Catherine Langabeer, the head of sustainability at Countdown, acknowledged the challenges associated with change and mentioned that some customers may initially resist the transition.

The New Zealand government has demonstrated its commitment to addressing climate change through various initiatives. In October, it proposed a pioneering scheme to tax greenhouse gas emissions from farm animals, aiming to hold farmers accountable for their agricultural emissions by 2025. The country’s farming industry is responsible for about half of its emissions.