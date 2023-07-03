PM’s UCC drive slammed by CPM as bid to dismantle India’s pluralism

Amidst the ongoing debates surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has launched a scathing attack against the PM and the BJP. CPM state secretary MV Govindan alleged that the UCC campaign was part of the Sangh Parivar’s preparations to implement the “Hindutva agenda” in the country and was an attempt to undermine India’s pluralism.

In a press conference, Govindan criticized the RSS and the BJP for “parading” the Prime Minister across the nation to campaign for the UCC. He urged the secular-minded civil society to voice their opposition against this proposed move. Govindan emphasized that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code would not only damage the pluralistic fabric of the country but was also part of a broader agenda of the RSS and the Sangh Parivar.

The CPM leader announced that the party would organize a seminar on this issue, inviting all non-communal political parties to participate. However, he made it clear that the Congress party would not be invited due to its lack of a unified stance on the matter.

According to Govindan, “The Congress party is not unified in this matter. The leaders have different opinions. A Congress minister recently supported the UCC.” He added that the state-level seminar would be held in Kozhikode, emphasizing that the issue of the UCC transcended political boundaries and required the collective resistance of all those with a secular mindset.

Taking a broader perspective, Govindan accused the RSS of seeking to destroy India’s secular character and lead the country towards fascism. He condemned the state and central governments for their failure to address the violence in Manipur, alleging that they had no knowledge of the extent of the losses incurred or the destruction of places of worship.

The CPM leader also criticized a section of the media in Kerala, claiming that they were attempting to tarnish the image of the Left party and the government by aligning with the Congress and the BJP. Govindan highlighted certain recent verdicts from the Kerala High Court that criticized the media and called for self-evaluation.

He accused the media of maintaining silence regarding corruption and cheating cases involving various Congress leaders and alleged an organized campaign against the Left party. Govindan further pointed out specific instances where he claimed that the KPCC president and the LoP had been involved in questionable activities and questioned the media’s silence on such matters.