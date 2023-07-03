Report: One-third of employees believe their organizations lack an open-ended culture.

A recent report by HR solutions provider Genius Consultants reveals that only 13% of employees feel comfortable expressing their thoughts and ideas without fear of judgment or negative consequences in their workplaces. The report, titled ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,’ is based on an online survey of 2,002 respondents from various sectors. Conducted between April 12 and May 24, 2023, the survey encompassed sectors such as banking and finance, construction and engineering, education, FMCG, hospitality, HR solutions, IT, ITES, BPO, logistics, and manufacturing.

The findings indicate a significant gap, with just 13% of participants feeling they can safely communicate their concerns within their organizations. This highlights the urgent need for companies to create a safe and supportive environment that encourages open communication. On a positive note, the report reveals that 59% of employees believe their organizations foster an open-ended culture that embraces diverse ideas and people, promoting inclusivity and collaboration. However, 33% of respondents hold the opposite view, indicating a lack of an open-ended culture within their organizations.

The report also sheds light on perceptions of equitable opportunities for career advancement. While 53% of participants believe that people from all backgrounds have equal chances to progress in their careers, 22% feel there is still a significant gap in creating a truly inclusive and equitable workplace. Furthermore, 23% of employees believe their companies have effectively educated them on diversity, equity, and inclusion through educational programs. Nevertheless, the report suggests that organizations must enhance their educational initiatives to build a knowledgeable and inclusive workforce.

Regarding career growth, over 52% of survey participants feel aware of their advancement paths within their organizations, indicating perceived opportunities for growth. However, there is room for improvement to ensure that all employees are aware of and have access to career development opportunities.

Genius Consultants Chairman and Managing Director R P Yadav emphasized the importance of true diversity, equity, and inclusion, stating that these principles are not mere buzzwords but essential for a thriving and progressive society. Yadav stressed the need to treat every individual with dignity and respect, irrespective of race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation. By enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for discriminatory language, organizations can create a safe and inclusive space where every employee can thrive and contribute their best.