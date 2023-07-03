Uzbekistan national arrested from the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar

A Uzbek person was apprehended along the Indo-Nepal border in the Bihar district of Sitamarhi for reportedly attempting to enter Indian territory from Nepal without a valid passport and other travel documents. According to the police, a car driver, Mohammad Aarish, in whose vehicle the Uzbek national was travelling from Kathmandu, has been detained for questioning.

Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sitamarhi, said the Uzbek national, Khalil Mukhtorov, was crossing the Indo-Nepal border near the Sonbarsa border checkpoint.

The car was halted by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) officers who were performing a standard vehicle check-up. According to Himanshu Rathod, commandant of SSB, 51st battalion, the man was apprehended as he attempted to enter India from Nepal without a valid passport. He was apprehended at the border checkpoint, and officers from intelligence services were notified.

According to a Bihar police statement, 35 foreign citizens from 11 countries have been arrested in areas along the Indo-Nepal border for their involvement in criminal operations since January.

Nepal, Sudan, Myanmar, Russia, Check Republic, Tibet (China), Uganda (East Africa), Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and the United States of America are among the countries whose people have been detained by police, according to the statement.