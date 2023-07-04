Chinese scientist presents a research proposal of modifying human embryos to address challenges of ageing

He Jiankui, the Chinese scientist who sparked international condemnation in 2018 for creating gene-edited children, has presented a new research proposal focused on modifying human embryos to address challenges related to the ageing population. After being sentenced to three years in prison in 2019 for “illegal medical practices,” He resurfaced last year and announced the establishment of a research lab in Beijing. Recently, he shared a research proposal on social media outlining his plans to gene-edit mouse embryos and human-fertilized egg cells to investigate whether a specific mutation can offer protection against Alzheimer’s disease.

It is worth noting that the proposed experiment would involve abnormal fertilized egg cells that are not suitable for implantation.

In a one-page document, He proposed research involving gene editing of mouse embryos and human fertilized egg cells, with the aim of testing whether a mutation can provide protection against Alzheimer’s disease. He emphasized that the ageing population is a significant socioeconomic issue and strains the medical system, adding that there is currently no effective drug for Alzheimer’s disease.

He clarified that obtaining government permits and ethical approval would be necessary before any experimentation, and he explicitly stated that no human embryo would be implanted for pregnancy.

While it remains uncertain whether He would receive approval for such research in China, experts have raised doubts about the scientific validity of the current proposal. After the exposure of He’s previous research, Chinese authorities tightened regulations and ethical standards surrounding human gene editing. He was banned from participating in assisted reproductive technology services, and restrictions were placed on his work with human genetic resources.

Scientists and medical ethics experts have expressed concerns and doubts regarding He’s new proposal for gene editing of embryos. Some view the proposal as more of a publicity stunt than a well-founded research agenda. Critics question the ethical implications of genetically modifying embryos to address a complex disease like Alzheimer’s, which does not have a clear, single genetic cause. Experts argue that the proposal raises ethical, scientific, and safety concerns.

The proposal has faced criticism from experts who draw parallels to He’s earlier work, which was widely condemned for its ethical and safety concerns due to its potential to alter human DNA across generations. In March of this year, over 200 Chinese scholars issued a statement condemning He’s actions and called for regulatory authorities to launch a new investigation into his alleged violation of scientific integrity, ethical norms, laws, and regulations.

The scholars emphasized the importance of respecting ethical boundaries in scientific research.