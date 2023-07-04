Electricity bill fraud: Businessman lost Rs 3.67 lakh

According to authorities, a businessman from Maharashtra’s Thane area fell victim to the ‘outstanding bill’ hoax and lost Rs 3.67 lakh to cyber thieves.

On June 22, an anonymous person called the victim, a resident of the Badlapur neighbourhood, and informed him that he had not paid his electricity bill and that his power supply would be off, according to a Badlapur police station official.

According to him, the caller instructed the victim to download an app and pay the bill.As a test, the victim’s son downloaded the app and paid Rs 100. The caller then requested the victim’s phone number, which his son provided.

According to the official, after the phone number was provided, an amount of Rs 3,67,760 was taken from the victim’s bank account in fast instalments. According to him, the victim submitted a police report on Monday, after which a case was filed against the unidentified individuals under relevant rules. According to the police, no arrests have been made thus far, and an investigation into the issue is ongoing.