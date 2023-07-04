Flavorful and Quick Potato Curry: A Spice-Lover’s Delight

Looking for a quick and delicious curry recipe that will satisfy your taste buds? Look no further! This flavor-packed potato curry is the perfect dish to spice up your weeknight dinner routine. Made with simple ingredients and ready in no time, it’s a go-to recipe that doesn’t compromise on taste. Whether you’re a vegetarian, a curry lover, or just looking to try something new, this potato curry is sure to impress. Let’s get cooking!

Recipe: Quick, Flavor-Packed Potato Curry

Ingredients:

– 4 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and cubed

– 1 large onion, finely chopped

– 3 garlic cloves, minced

– 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, grated

– 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

– 1 teaspoon ground coriander

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust according to your spice preference)

– 1 cup canned diced tomatoes (or 2 large tomatoes, diced)

– 1 cup water

– Salt to taste

– Fresh cilantro leaves, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Heat the vegetable oil in a large pan or skillet over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and let them sizzle for about 30 seconds until fragrant.

2. Add the chopped onions to the pan and sauté until they turn golden brown, stirring occasionally. This should take about 5-6 minutes.

3. Stir in the minced garlic and grated ginger. Cook for an additional 1-2 minutes until the raw smell disappears.

4. Add the ground turmeric, ground coriander, garam masala, and red chili powder to the pan. Stir well to coat the onions, garlic, and ginger with the spices. Let them cook together for about 1 minute.

5. Add the cubed potatoes to the pan and mix them with the spice mixture until well-coated. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally, to lightly brown the potatoes.

6. Pour in the diced tomatoes along with their juices. Stir everything together and cook for 2-3 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld.

7. Add water to the pan, covering the potatoes with the liquid. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover the pan, and simmer for about 15-20 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.

8. Once the potatoes are cooked through, check the seasoning and add salt according to your taste. If you prefer a thinner consistency, add more water and simmer for a few more minutes.

9. Garnish the potato curry with freshly chopped cilantro leaves.

10. Serve the flavorful potato curry hot with steamed rice, naan bread, or roti. Enjoy the explosion of flavors in every bite!

This quick and delicious potato curry will surely become a favorite in your recipe repertoire. It’s a versatile dish that can be enjoyed on its own or as a side dish with other Indian delicacies. So, grab your apron and let the aromas of this flavorful curry fill your kitchen!