Opposition meeting will be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18

A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar rebelled in Maharashtra, the Congress announced on Monday that the next Opposition meeting will be place in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. The meeting had previously been scheduled on July 13 and 14.

K.C Venugopal, general secretary (organisation) of the Congress, announced the revised dates on Twitter, saying, “After a hugely successful all-opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July 2023.”

“We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward,” he continued. Previously, Venugopal stated that Ajit Pawar’s rebellion is an internal NCP problem that will not affect greater opposition unity.

He stated that the MVA alliance will attack the BJP with increased vigour. He further said that the PM’s claims of corruption against NCP leaders sparked the “drama” in Maharashtra. “It is a clear sponsored game of the ED and their agencies,” Venugopal said, adding that Sharad Pawar is the party’s highest leader and will be able to manage the situation.