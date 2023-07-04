Parliament panel head wants to keep tribals out of UCC

According to sources, the Congress, DMK, and BRS raised concerns over the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ahead of the 2024 general elections at a Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on Monday.

Sushil Modi, the panel’s chairman and a BJP MP, urged that tribal populations in the Northeast and elsewhere be exempted from the UCC because they are protected under the Constitution’s sixth schedule. The Parliamentary Panel on Law and Justice has convened a meeting to solicit the views of its members on the UCC, amid rising speculation that the Centre may introduce the law in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

According to sources, lawmakers of the DMK, BRS, and Congress questioned why the bill was introduced so quickly. Members of the TMC and the NCP did not attend. The Congress and DMK contended that the 21st Law Commission’s complete report stated that a UCC is “neither necessary nor desirable at this stage.” According to reports, the 22nd Law Commission rebutted, claiming that its predecessor had issued a consultation document rather than a set of recommendations. The BSP and Uddhav’s Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, on the other hand, were in favour of a common law.