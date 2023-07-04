Pet dog dies as owners left the dog in a car in scorching heat while visiting the Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal, the renowned symbol of love in Agra, India, recently became the site of a tragic incident. Visitors to the iconic monument left their dog locked inside a car in sweltering heat, resulting in the unfortunate death of the poor pet.

Passersby at the Westgate Parking of the Taj Mahal noticed a dog trapped inside a car without any ventilation. The owners of the helpless dog had left it confined in the vehicle under intense heat without access to water.

Witnesses recorded videos of the distressing situation and shared them online. Authorities quickly responded, and a unit from the UP Police arrived at the scene, but unfortunately, they were unable to save the dog’s life.

A video of the incident, showing the pet lying on the car’s floor, is circulating on Twitter. The Twitter user tagged the UP and Agra police, stating, “Tourist from Haryana came to Agra to visit Taj Mahal. Tourist had brought a pet dog with him, parked car in Westgate parking Taj, locked the dog in the car and went to visit Taj, Dog locked in a car for several hours in humid heat broke its breath.”

In the video, a person behind the camera can be heard remarking that such cases are unfortunately common.

According to a report by Times Now, the Agra division of the police is investigating the matter. An FIR has been filed against the tourists for this act of animal cruelty, and their car has been confiscated.

While suffocation and the unbearable heat are believed to be the cause of death, the dog’s body will undergo a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause, as reported.

It is speculated that the dog’s chain became entangled in the vehicle’s handbrake, potentially leading to its demise.

Times Now reports that a parking attendant revealed this to be the second such incident in just three days. Allegedly, a few days earlier, four individuals accompanied by a Labrador dog had visited the monument. Against the advice of the parking attendant and a guide, the dog was left locked inside the parked car while the humans enjoyed their tour of the Taj Mahal.

In India, cases of neglect and animal cruelty are on the rise. Instances where pets are left exposed to extreme weather conditions, whether scorching heat or freezing cold, have become all too common.