Senthil Balaji case: Split decision by Madras High Court, appeal to larger bench

Senthil Balaji, the leader of the DMK, received a divided decision from the Madras High Court on Tuesday. Megala, the minister’s wife, filed a habeas corpus petition, which has now been forwarded to a larger bench.

In her request, the minister’s wife asserted that the Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of the minister was illegal.

On the release of the DMK leader, Justices D Bharatha Chakravarthy and Nisha Banu disagreed on the two-judge panel. The ED detained Balaji in relation to a money laundering investigation.

Balaji was released by Justice Nisha Banu, but the other judge disagreed. The bench then gave the registry instructions to present the case to the Chief Justice for referral to another court.

The ED detained Balaji on June 14 in relation to a cash-for-jobs scams that occurred when he served as the transport minister under the previous AIADMK government.

The court allowed Balaji’s transfer to the Kauvery Hospital on June 15. Later, he had bypass surgery. The minister is now recovering after surgery in the hospital.