Survey finds that millennials are less ‘sexually free’ than Gen Z despite prioritising sex

Generation Z is the first cohort to begin their romantic relationships through dating apps and social media, unlike previous generations who had to rely on phone booths, wait for glimpses of their loved ones, or carry physical pictures. This digital era allows Gen Z to FaceTime their partners numerous times a day, which is a significant shift from the past.

As a nostalgic millennial, I can’t help but notice how much things have changed. This raises the question: Does the digital native generation differ from the digital immigrant generation in their attitudes towards sex and dating? A recent survey of over 2,000 individuals suggests that the two generations indeed have different perspectives.

The Dating Diaries: Social Media, Labels and Gen Z 2023 report, commissioned by eharmony and conducted by Harris Interactive, reveals that millennials prioritize sex more in relationships compared to Gen Z. However, Gen Z is characterized by a greater openness to sexual exploration and experimentation.

According to eharmony relationship expert Laurel House, “Gen Z tends to be more sexually liberated than millennials, who take a ‘slow burn’ approach to dating. Gen Z feels confident in exploring their sexuality with fewer boundaries and limitations.”

The survey shows that around 91% of millennials in relationships engage in sexual activity at least once a week, whereas the percentage drops to 78% for Gen Z. Additionally, approximately 24% of millennials prioritize sexual chemistry in relationships, while 19% of Gen Z place the same emphasis.

Interestingly, the survey also reveals that Gen Z is more inclined to engage in unprotected sex and demonstrates greater flexibility in the bedroom. About 26% of Gen Z participants admitted to having unprotected sex, compared to 16% of millennial participants.

Furthermore, Gen Z demonstrates a higher willingness to explore various sexual positions compared to millennials.

Despite these differences, there is one aspect where the perspectives of Gen Z and millennials align. Approximately 64% of singles from both generations stated that they would not prefer to date someone with an STD/STI or HIV.