The Indian Supreme Court reopens with a ‘series of futuristic upgrades’

The Indian Supreme Court reopened on Monday with several modern upgrades, embracing a paperless and technology-enabled environment in courtrooms and providing free Wi-Fi access to advocates, litigants, media personnel, and others. These futuristic enhancements were introduced under the vision of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, as stated by the apex court.

Following a six-week summer break, the top court in India reopened with technological advancements. The Supreme Court announced the implementation of new “e-initiatives,” including the availability of free Wi-Fi for visitors, such as advocates, litigants, media personnel, and other stakeholders. This facility is currently accessible in the CJI’s court, courtrooms two to five, corridors, and the Plaza area, as well as waiting areas, canteen, and press lounges. The Wi-Fi service will be gradually extended to all courtrooms, bar libraries, ladies’ bar room, and bar lounges.

CJI Chandrachud mentioned that courtrooms one to five and bar rooms are now Wi-Fi-enabled. He clarified that while the courtrooms would no longer rely solely on books and papers, they would still make use of them to some extent. The CJI requested feedback on the effectiveness of the upgrades.

According to a court official, these steps were taken as part of the e-initiatives introduced by the Indian Supreme Court to enhance the use of technology in the judicial system.

The top court further stated that a range of futuristic upgrades had been implemented in Court No. 1 to 3, driven by the dynamic vision of CJI Dr. Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, with the aim of leveraging technology in the judicial system.

The Supreme Court also emphasized its commitment to environmental sustainability by incorporating technology for efficient communication and collaboration. The courtrooms now feature state-of-the-art digital video conferencing systems, enabling remote participation and virtual meetings, making justice more accessible. Additionally, the courtrooms have been equipped with cable cubbies, providing multimedia device integration while maintaining a clutter-free environment. A futuristic LED video wall enhances the display of camera feeds, presentations, evidence, and video recordings, offering an immersive experience.

Audio-related improvements were also made, with the installation of Front of House (FOH) and under-table speakers, along with suitable amplifiers, ensuring exceptional clarity for all voices and audio sources in the courtrooms.

The Supreme Court has developed software that allows advocates to upload reference material and citations related to their cases. Moreover, the court is working on software to provide advocates and litigants with an e-pass facility for accessing courtrooms, as stated in a court statement.