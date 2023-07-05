Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh15 million

Abu Dhabi: Mohammed Ali Moideen, an Indian national living in Umm Al Quwain won Dh15 million in the latest draw of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket. He won the fortune with ticket number 061908, bought on June 7. The winning ticket was bought by Nihal Parambath, the son-in law of Mohammed Ali Moideen. He purchased the ticket with his 19 friends.

‘My father-in-law, who works as an accountant, has been purchasing tickets for decades. He used to drive to Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport to buy tickets from in-store counters. I made him switch to online purchases. He used to buy alone or along with a few others. Two months back, I got together a group of friends to pool money and purchase tickets. Most of them are based in Dubai and hail from Kozhikode (a district in Kerala),’ said Parambath, who is working as a purchasing manager at a firm in UAQ.

Individuals can purchase tickets online through the Big Ticket’s official website or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport. One ticket costs Dh500 but if you buy two, a third ticket is for free.