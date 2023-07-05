Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in the Kerala market for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,400, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 58,417 per 10 gram, higher by Rs 8 or 0.01%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 84 at Rs 70, 458 per kg.

In the global markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $1,923.66 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,931.20. Spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.9876 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.3% to $917.71 and palladium added 0.7% to $1,251.94.