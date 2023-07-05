Crunchy Baked Chicken Tenders with Cornflakes

Ingredients:

– 1 pound chicken tenders

– 1 cup cornflakes, crushed

– 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

– 1 teaspoon paprika

– 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

– 2 eggs

– Cooking spray or olive oil

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly grease it with cooking spray.

2. In a shallow dish, combine the crushed cornflakes, flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. Mix well.

3. In another shallow dish, beat the eggs.

4. Dip each chicken tender into the beaten eggs, allowing any excess to drip off, then coat it with the cornflake mixture, pressing gently to adhere. Place the coated chicken tender on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining chicken tenders.

5. Lightly spray the coated chicken tenders with cooking spray or drizzle them with a little olive oil. This will help them become crisp and golden.

6. Bake the chicken tenders in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes or until they are cooked through and golden brown.

7. Once done, remove the chicken tenders from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes before serving.

8. Serve the crunchy baked chicken tenders with your favorite dipping sauce, such as barbecue sauce, honey mustard, or ranch dressing.

Enjoy the delicious and crispy chicken tenders with the added crunch of cornflakes!