Equity investors become richer by Rs 7.90 lakh crore in 5 days

Mumbai: Equity investors became richer by Rs 7,90,235.84 crore in 5 days. Indian equity indices ended at its all-time closing high of 65,479.05 on Tuesday. BSE Sensex surged 274 points or 0.42%. Sensex gained over 2,500 points in the past five sessions.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms also reached an all-time high of Rs 2,98,57,649.38 crore on Tuesday.

Bajaj Finance was the biggest gainer in the Sensex chart, climbing 7.17%. It was followed by Bajaj Finserv which rallied 5.76%. Other gainers in the market include Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Titan, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India and ITC. The top losers in the market were Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,134.33 crore on Tuesday. FPIs pumped Rs 47,148 crore in the Indian equities in June. This was the highest inflow in 10 months.