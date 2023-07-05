Heavy Rain Prompts School Closures in 6 Kerala Districts, Kuttanad Experiences Day Off

Due to heavy rainfall, educational institutions in six districts of Kerala, including Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Kannur, will remain closed on Wednesday. The district collectors have made this decision to ensure the safety of students and staff.

In Kasaragod district, only schools will be closed, while in Pathanamthitta district, schools functioning as temporary relief camps will observe a holiday. The collectors have urged school authorities to take necessary measures to make up for the lost day of learning.

Additionally, in Kuttanad, Alappuzha, all educational institutions, including professional colleges, will have a holiday. Moreover, some schools in Chengannur, where relief camps are operating, will also remain closed.