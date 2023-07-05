Heavy rains lash Kerala; Holiday announced for educational institutions in 4 districts on Thursday

Kannur: In the wake of heavy rainfall forecast, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Kannur district on Thursday (July 6). all educational institutions including professional colleges, anganwadis, ICSE/CBSE schools and madrasas will remain shut in Kannur, Kozhikode and Kottayam on Thursday.

District collectors of the districts have issued an official order regarding this on Wednesday. In Kannur, heads of the institutions have been asked to take appropriate action to compensate for the working days missed due to the holiday on Thursday and issue necessary directions to ensure the safety of the children from rain-related disasters. However, university and Public Service Commission exams will be held as per the schedule, informed district collector.

In Kozhikode and Kottayam districts, educational institutions including professional colleges and Anganwadis will remain closed on Thursday. However, scheduled examinations will take place. IMD sounded an orange alert in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Thursday. Very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is expected in these districts. Further, people staying in hilly areas receiving heavy rainfall have been advised to shift to safe places considering landslides. Those residing in houses with weak roofs should remain vigilant as strong winds are likely to wreak havoc, warned the authorities.

In Pathanamthitta, the collector has declared holiday for educational instututions including anganwadis and professional colleges on Thursday in Malappally and Tiruvalla taluks on Thursday. The district authorities have opened 17 relief camps in Tiruvalla and 10 camps at Mallappally. However, there will no change to the scheduled university exams.

