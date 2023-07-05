IndiGo launches direct international flights from these cities

Mumbai: Low-cost airline based in India, IndiGo launched direct international flights between Hyderabad and Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE. It will also to start direct flight services to Jakarta from Mumbai. Jakarta is its 28th global destination. The service will begin from August 7.

Hyderabad-Ras Al Khaimah Flight Schedule:

Flight 6E 1495 will operate daily from Hyderabad to Ras Al Khaimah, with a departure time of 22:30 and an arrival time of 1:05.

Mumbai-Jakarta Flight Schedule:

Daily flights will start from August 7, 2023. The departure from Mumbai will be at 07:55, with an arrival time in Jakarta at 16:10. On the return, the departure from Jakarta is at 17:05, with an arrival time in Mumbai at 21:30.